INEC promises to capture interest of ethnic nationalities in delineation exercise in Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has promised that the interest of the three ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency delineation of electoral units and wards will be well accommodated.

Prof. Rhoda Gumus, INEC National Commissioner representing Delta, Edo and Cross River, gave the assurance on Friday in Asaba at a stakeholders’ meeting on the Supreme Court ordered delineation of Warri Federal constituency.

”This is another milestone in the ongoing conversation on the implementation of the Supreme Court ordered delineation of Warri Federal Constituency, comprising, the ethnic nationalities of the Itsekiris, Urhobos and Ijaws in local government areas of Warri South, Warri South West and Warri North.

”The journey to the expanded stakeholders’ meeting for which we are gathered here today, speaks of the spirit of brotherly love and understanding, particularly for not allowing the expectations from the different ethnic nationalities on the Supreme Court judgement to disrupt electoral activities, till this moment.

”This stakeholders’ meeting will bring together all shades of opinion and groups, different from previous meetings where only few persons led discussions on the conversation at the various stages of litigations, culminating in the Supreme Court judgment, delivered on Dec. 2, 2022.

”Today’s deliberations, going by the high powered team, led by the Supervising National Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Delta and Edo States, also amplifies the commitment of the Commission to implement the Supreme Court judgement,” she said.

Gumus added, ”furthermore, it is expected that deliberations in today’s meeting will be hallmarked by temperance of language, understanding and orderly comportment.

”The Commission is hopeful that at the end of today’s meeting, the building block of peaceful resolution of all grey areas towards implementation of the Judgement would have been laid.

”On this note, I welcome all participants to the expanded stakeholders’ meeting on the Supreme Court ordered delineation of Warri Federal Constituency and I wish all of us fruitful deliberation.”

Gumus also said that the commission had entertained submissions by political and traditional representatives from the federal constituency which would form the basis of agreement for the execution of the directive by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

She also assured the stakeholders that the commission was ready to go to the field for the conduct of the exercise.

In his remarks, Reps. Thomas Ereyitomi, (PDP- Warri Federal) in the House of Representatives, described the Supreme Court ruling as a win for all the people of the federal constituency.

Also, Chief Victor Okumagba, representative of the Urhobo nationality, a representative of the Ijaw group, Chief Monday Keme, and Chief Robinson Ariyo, who spoke on behalf of the Itsekiri people, commented INEC for the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after over four hours of deliberation, the stakeholders resolved that the exercise would be carried out according the Supreme Court judgement.

The stakeholders also resolved that representatives of the three ethnic nationalities should commence the sensitization of their people on the forthcoming field delineation process.

They also assured INEC of the safety and the well-being of their staff during the exercise. (NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren