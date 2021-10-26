INEC presents cheques to beneficiaries of late Police Officers

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented cheques to the next of kin of Police Officers who died in a boat mishap that occurred during the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial Districts’ bye elections, held on 5th December 2020.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emmanuel Alex-Hart made the presentation to the beneficiaries on behalf of the INEC Chairman today, 26th October 2020, at the INEC Bayelsa State Office, Yenegoa, in line with the Commission’s insurance policy for Staff, adhoc staff and other personnel engaged for the conduct of elections and who, in the discharge of their duties sustained injuries, permanent disability or died.

The beneficiaries include: Anthony Batambari Paul ( Son and next-of-Kin of Florence Nbaane); Ezinwa Divine Amaechi (Husband and next-of-kin of Ezinwa Juliana; and Victoria Edet (wife and next-of-kin of Daniel Edet).

Dr Alex-Hart, who expressed the Commission’s sympathy to the families of the deceased, also appreciated them for honouring the Commission’s invitation and staying strong in spite of the challenges they have faced as a result of their loss.

Those who witnessed the event include the Administrative Secretary Engr. Okop Umobong, and Heads of Department. The Nigeria Police Force was represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Admin), Mr. Emmanuel I. Asufi, and some senior police officers.

After the presentation, ACP Asufi thanked the Commission on behalf of the Inspector General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State for the kind gesture, describing it as a great encouragement “that will greatly strengthen the Commission’s relationship with the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr. Anthony Batambari Paul, one of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of the others, also thanked the Commission for giving a “thoughtful condolence package” to their families.

