INEC presents certificates of return to winners of rerun election in Delta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented certificates of return to winners of Saturday’s Delta House of Assembly rerun election.

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sir Etekamba Umoren, presented the certificates at a ceremony in Asaba.

Umoren lauded the members-elect for ensuring orderly and peaceful conduct of the election.

He appealed to them to focus on quality representation for the benefit of their constituents who came out on election day to speak with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Umoren also commended security agencies, election observers and the media for playing their respective roles in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.

The certificates were present to the members-elect representing Burutu North, Mr Alapala Ebitonmo and Mr Blessing Achoja both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

INEC had on Feb. 3, conducted the re-run election in four polling units of Burutu North and 37 polling units of Ethiope West local government areas of the state following a court order. (NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

