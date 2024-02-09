Friday, February 9, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectINEC presents certificates of return to winners of rerun election in Delta
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

INEC presents certificates of return to winners of rerun election in Delta

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
1

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented certificates of return to winners of Saturday’s Delta House of Assembly rerun election.

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sir Etekamba Umoren, presented the certificates at a ceremony in Asaba.
Umoren lauded the members-elect for ensuring orderly and peaceful conduct of the election.
He appealed to them to focus on quality representation for the benefit of  their constituents who came out on election day to speak with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Umoren also commended security agencies, election observers and the media for playing their respective roles in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.

The certificates were present to the members-elect representing Burutu North, Mr Alapala Ebitonmo and Mr Blessing Achoja both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

INEC had on Feb. 3, conducted the re-run election in four polling units of Burutu North and 37 polling units of Ethiope West local government areas of the state following a court order. (NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren

Previous article
Strike: FG pledges full implementation of agreements with labour
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.