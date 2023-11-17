INEC presents certificates of return to Kogi governor-elect, Usman Ododo, deputy

By Thompson Yamput

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented certificates of return to the Kogi Governor-Elect, Usman Ododo and his Deputy, Joel Salifu.

Ododo and Salifu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had won the Nov 11 Off-Cycle Governorship Election in Kogi with 446,237 votes, to beat their closest rivals, Murtala Ajaka and Sam Ranti-Abenemi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that garnered 259,052 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the certificates of return were presented to the duo at at the INEC headquarters in Lokoja, the state capital on Friday, amid jubilation by party members and supporters.

Mr Sani Adam (SAN), the National Electoral Commissioner for Kwara, Niger and Kogi, who presented the certificates to them, congratulated them for emerging victorious in the governorship election.

Presenting the Certificate, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC, Gabriel Longpet, said the presentation was part of the Commission’s mandate.

Sani said that Ododo and Salifu wete being presented the certificate, for the simple reason that they met the constitutional requirements.

Speaking shortly after receiving his certificate, Ododo promised the people of Kogi that he would make good his campaign promises to build on the sterling achievements of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

The governor-elect, thanked the people of the state for the overwhelming support given to him during the election.

Ododo described the overwhelming support he enjoyed as a sheer consolidation on the strength and unity of the Kogi.

“My victory at last Saturday’s election is a victory for all. We will run an all inclusive administration, where everyone, irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation, will be carried along.

“My administration will be committed to sustaining the youth and women empowerment programs of the present administration.

“My resolve to provide employment for our teeming youths and ensure that education occupies the front burner of our administration remains unchanged, ” he said.

The governor-elect, however, promising to justify the confidence reposed in him, Ododo.

Bello, who witnessed the presentation of the certificates of return, urged the people of the state to join hands with Ododo in building a greater Kogi State.

”The election has come and gone and a winner has emerged. I call on the people of the State to work towards the unity and togetherness our administration has achieved,” he said. (NAN)

