INEC presents Certificates of Return to elected Osun Assembly members 

By Olajide Idowu

INEC presented Certificates of Return to the 26 elected members of the Osun House of Assembly in Osogbo on Thursday.

Dr Mutiu Agboke, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun, said the issuance of the certificates was in line with the provision of Section 72 of the Electoral Act 2022.

He said the election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, though with few challenges which were surmounted.

“We are happy to inform you that the election was conclusive and we do not have any case of supplementary election in all the 26 state constituencies.

“I appreciate efforts of members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security and those of other stakeholders in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere to conduct free, fair, credible, inclusive and conclusive election.

“I congratulate the 26 elected members of the Osun State House of Assembly and urge them not to reproach the confidence bestowed on them by the electorate.

“To whom much is given, much is expected.’’ Agboke said

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 25 of the 26 seats in the Osun House of Assembly while the All Progressives Congress (APC) won a seat at the election conducted on March 18. (NAN)