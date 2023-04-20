INEC present Kano members-elect Certificate of Return

By Aminu Garko

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented Certificates of Return (CoR) to members-elect of Kano State House of Assembly.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Amb. Abdu Zango, presented the CoR to the elected members at the commission’s headquarters in Kano.

Zango charged them to rise above political allegiance and place the interest of the people first.

“When I came to Kano State about five months ago, I promised to conduct an election that everyone would be proud of.

“Though it has not been easy, that promised has been kept and, as you can see, the state remains peaceful today because the right thing was done by the commission.

“Kano State is unique and everything about it comes with new dimensions, yet we were able to meet up the expectations of the parties and the general public.

“Though we had to go for supplementary elections in some polling units, today every winner has been declared and issued his CoR which marks the end of the 2023 elections,” the REC said.

Zango lauded leaders of political parties for demonstrating political maturity during and after the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on March 29, the Governor-elect, Malam Abba Yusuf, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Malam Aminu Gwarzo, along with 26 members-elect collected their CoR from the INEC in Kano.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has 27 members-elect, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 13 members-elect in the 40-member House. (NAN)