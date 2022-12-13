INEC partners stakeholders on security in Enugu – REC

By Stanley Nwanosike

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is partnering with its various stakeholders to ensure adequate protection for its offices, staff members and materials in Enugu State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, disclosed this to NAN on Tuesday in Enugu while reacting to the need for further beefing up security in the commission’s offices in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in the wee hours of Dec. 12, hoodlums had attacked and burnt some parts of INEC office in Owerri, Imo.

Chukwu, shortly after speaking with NAN, also entered an emergency closed-door security meeting with the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmd Ammani, and the Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr H. M. Daluwa.

The REC said that the recent attacks on INEC offices in the South-East and other parts of the country were regrettable, adding: “It is unfortunate and never to the progress of the country and its people.”

According to him, burning INEC offices and wasting its resources cannot stop the commission from conducting elections.

“Before now, the South-East had remained a very peaceful place but now, there is the need for us in the South-East zone to come together as brothers and sisters to solve this lingering insecurity.

“Look at the souls being wasted; the hoodlums and a policeman as well as the property of INEC on Dec. 12 in Owerri; it is just regrettable.

“This kind of occurrences demoralises INEC staffers, as they see the ruins of their offices after leaving those offices intact the previous day.

“We continue to pray that God protects our people in the state, local government and ward offices, even now that we are distributing permanent voter cards (PVCs),” he said.

Chukwu said that the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, involving all security agencies and formations, was meeting, at least, once a month and on emergency, if need be, to review the security situation.

He said: “the committee has been on top of the matter in the state”.

The REC said that INEC held a meeting with all traditional rulers in the state on Dec. 9, adding that the commission had robust discussions with them on the distribution of PVCs and their roles in the entire exercise.

“During the meeting, we also discussed the imperatives of them owning up and protecting INEC offices within their communities as well as providing protection for INEC offices, staffers and materials in their localities.

“They assured us (INEC) that they would help in protecting everybody, including INEC offices, staffers and materials as well as work for hitch-free, fair and credible elections, come 2023,” he said. (NAN)