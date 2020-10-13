INEC partners NPC over creation of digital mass for area wards

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has entered into partnership with the National Population Commission (NPC) to assist in creating digital mass for its area wards.

The Federal Commissioner of NPC, MRS Oluseyi Aderinokun-Olusanya made the disclosure while speaking at the National Population Commission Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) for the next population and housing census, on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has entered into a special arrangement with NPC to assist in creating digital mass for INEC area wards for the first time, as part of EAD.

“EAD is a preparatory activity for actual census enumeration. It is, therefore, the foundation on which the entire census architecture is built.

“It is expected that the output of the collaborative efforts will further enhance the accuracy and transparency of future elections.

“EAD is also valuable for security surveillance as well as crime detection and prevention in the country,” Aderinokun-Olusanya said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that EAD is the division of the country into smaller unit areas that can conveniently be covered by a pair of enumerators during the census period.

According to the NPC commissioner, it is the constitutional mandate of the commission to create a national sample frame.

“The same frame derived from EAD is used by all data collecting organisations, including ministries, departments and research institutes such as the National Bureau of Statistics.

“They rely on the frame to conduct surveys and monitor key economic indices, such as inflation and unemployment rate,” she said.

Aderinokun-Olusanya said that the frame was also being used by international agencies like IMF and the World Bank to monitor economic and financial performances in Nigeria.

In his address, the Chairman of Apapa Local Government council, Mr Elijah Adele, called on Nigerians to cooperate with NPC officials to ensure effective discharge of their primary assignments.

In his welcome address, the Director of NPC in Lagos, Mr Muftau Adigun, appreciated Adele for taking good care of the commission’s functionaries. (NAN)