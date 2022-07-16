INEC officials arrive at polling units ahead of time

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials arrived at their polling units by 6.30 a.m. for Saturday’s Osun governorship poll in Ile-Ife.



Their official time of arrival set for the polling officers is 8.30 a.m. to enable them to settle down and prepare well for the exercise.



The Presiding Officer, Mr ThankGod Ibekwute, made this known at Open Place of Kanmi Adefioye Bus-Stop, Polling Units, 009, Ilode 11 on Saturday on the conduct of the election.



Ibekwute said that the general atmosphere around the election had been peaceful.



He added this voters were present in large numbers, checking their names on the Voters Register pasted at the venues without hitches.



The Presiding Officer said that voting too would run smoothly without violence or disruption of the process.



The political party agents were also at the venues for the conduct of the election.

The security personnel were already on ground to ensure peaceful exercise. (NAN)

