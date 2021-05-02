INEC office set ablaze in Akwa Ibom – Okoye

The Independent Electoral Commission, INEC said that its office Essien Udim Government Area been set ablaze.

According to a statement by Festus Okoye, Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, the incident occurred the early hours of Sunday 2nd May 2021

Okoye said release, “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom , Barr. Mike Igini, reported that office in Essien Udim Government Area has been set ablaze.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 2nd May 2021. security guard on duty escaped unhurt but the destruction to the building and properties therein was extensive. Items destroyed include 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and office furniture.

“The police, which has also been battling with attacks on its facilities and personnel in the area, is aware of the incident and has commenced .”

The statement recalled that “on the eve of the 2019 Election, newly constructed prototype LGA office in Ibesikpo Asutan was burnt down while two more offices in Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo LGAs were bombed.

“The recent attack on our facility after we just concluded the inventory of electoral materials in readiness for the 2023 Election is worrisome. If unchecked, these attacks may constitute a setback on the Commission’s preparations, including the ongoing conversion of Voting Points to , the forthcoming Continuous Registration of Voters (CVR) exercise and the conduct of polls.

Nevertheless, he Okoye said “the Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that we will leave no stone unturned to recover from the incident in Akwa Ibom as we continue to prepare for all electoral activities.”


