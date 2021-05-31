Another office of the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC has been set ablaze in the South East Region.

The latest fire incident hit the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State office of the Commission on Sunday.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, confirmed this in a statement.

Okoye said, “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Professor Francis Ezeonu, has reported that our office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State was set ablaze today Sunday 30th May 2021.

“Although no life was lost, the building was substantially burnt down, along with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture.

“This latest incident has been reported to the Police for investigation.

“This attack is coming exactly a week after our office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the State was vandalized on Sunday 23rd May 2021. It is also the 8th INEC office to be attacked in Imo State since the 2019 General Election.

“The total number of INEC offices attacked nationwide since 2019 has now risen to 42.

“INEC buildings, infrastructure and equipment are critical national assets that guarantee the continuity of electoral activities throughout the federation. Attacking these offices is not in the national interest and has the capacity of compromising electoral activities and the credibility of the democratic process.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

