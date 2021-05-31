INEC office in Njaba, Imo State set ablaze

Another office of the Independent National Commission,INEC has been ablaze in the South East Region.

The latest fire hit the Njaba Local Area of Imo State office of the Commission on Sunday.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Committee, confirmed this in a .

Okoye said, “Our Commissioner () for Imo State, Professor Francis Ezeonu, has reported our office in Njaba Local Area of Imo State was ablaze today Sunday 30th May 2021.

“Although no life was lost, the building was substantially burnt , along materials, office equipment and furniture.

“This latest has been reported to the Police for investigation.

“This attack is coming exactly a week after our office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Area of the State was vandalized on Sunday 23rd May 2021. It is also the 8th INEC office to be attacked in Imo State since the 2019 General Election.

“The total number of INEC offices attacked nationwide since 2019 has now risen to 42.

“INEC buildings, infrastructure and equipment are critical national assets guarantee the continuity of electoral activities throughout the federation. Attacking these offices is not in the national interest and has the capacity of compromising electoral activities and the credibility of the democratic process.”

