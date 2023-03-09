INEC moves to appeal against court order on TVC – Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will appeal against a Federal High Court judgement which ordered it to allow plaintiffs vote with Temporary Voter’s Card, TVCs.

INEC’s reaction to the ruling was contained in a statement Friday issued by Rotimi Oyekanmi, the CPS to INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Oyekanmi said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plantiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC).

“The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.”