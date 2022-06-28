INEC mourns Pilot Reporter, Yomi Kareem

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commiserated with the family of a Correspondent with Pilot Newspapers, Mr Yomi Kareem, who died on June 23 in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Okoye said it was with deep regret that INEC received the shocking news of the death of Kareem, who was also a member of INEC Press Corps.

He described Kareem as a respectable and committed journalist who exhibited highly level professionalism in the discharge of his duties.

“The press corps, of which Kareem was a member, has worked closely with the commission over the years.

“The corps has been playing its dual role as the watchdog of the democratic process, while also keeping the public informed about the commission’s activities and efforts to improve the electoral system.

“Kareem’s professionalism and integrity were always visible in his works and contributions.

“His last official engagement with the commission was the coverage of the recently-concluded Ekiti governorship election, held on June 18.

“Indeed, his attributes as a respectable, committed journalist and gentleman will be sorely missed,” he said.

Okoye also commiserated with Kareem’s colleagues, friends and management of Pilot Newspapers on the sad incident.

He prayed God to grant his wife, children and all those who hold Kareem dear the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and for his soul to rest in peace. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

