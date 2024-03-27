INEC meets CSOs on improved future polls in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos State has intensified its stakeholders’ engagement aimed at improving on the quality of elections ahead of future polls in the state.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, made this known at the maiden edition of the Quarterly Consultative Meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), in Lagos on Wednesday.

Salami explained that the engagement with the civil societies would help to strengthen the confidence of the public in the electoral process which was crucial for sustaining the health of our democracy.

The commissioner noted that the CSOs were considered as critical stakeholders, whose contributions in grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation of the electorate had helped in creating a robust synergy in the electoral process.

“It is in recognition of the notable contributions of the CSOs that the commission considers it necessary to replicate the quarterly engagement with them at the state level.

“This is with a view to finding common grounds to improve future elections in the country.

“It is my earnest hope that our engagements shall help to facilitate increased awareness and participation in the electoral process.

“It will also help to strengthen the confidence of the public in the electoral process and this is crucial for sustaining the health of our democracy,” he said.

Salami, however, noted that this maiden edition of the meeting was to familiarise with the CSOs in the state, as they set the tone for a continuous engagement.

In her remarks, Mrs Caroline Wokoh of Advancing Youth Voice Initiative, affirmed that the CSOs were always prepared to collaborate with INEC to consolidate the hard earned democracy the nation was enjoying.

Wokoh advocated that the youth be allowed into the mainstream of the electoral process for a greater nation building. (NAN)

By Adekunle Williams