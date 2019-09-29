INEC loses Taraba REC

September 29, 2019 Admins News, Project 0



#TrackNigeria Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced death of its Resident Electoral Commissioner () for Taraba, Alhaji Baba Yusuf.

A statement by Secretary to Commission, Mrs Rose Oriarian-Anthony, on Sunday Abuja said Yusuf died on Saturday at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Borno.

Oriarian-Anthony described death as a great loss to commission, adding that Yusuf would buried on Sunday Maiduguri.

She said the Commission would represented at the funeral by a delegation of both the National and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

”Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs the Commission, having been appointed 2010.

“He had served as in Benue and Adamawa States. His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years.”

She prayed that God grant the deseased eternal rest and the the fortitude to bear the great loss. (NAN)

Tags: