INEC Loses Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ogun State

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed sadness over the death of . Olaniyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State.

The INEC revealed this in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun made available to newsmen.

“It is with deep sadness and a sense of loss that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announces the death of Mr. Olaniyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State, on Monday 19th August 2024 after attending the regular quarterly meeting of the Commission in Abuja.

“Mr. Ijalaye, who hails from Owo, Ondo State was born in 1958. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LL.B) from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1982 and was called to the Nigeria Bar (B.L) in 1983. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Law (LL.M) from the same University in 1995.

“Until his demise, Mr. Ijalaye, who assumed duty on 23rd February 2022, worked with integrity and was hardworking and conscientious.

“The Commission extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and pray that God would grant him eternal rest,” Olumekun stated.