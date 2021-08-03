INEC ‘ll conduct voting in new PUs in Anambra – Okoye

The Independent National Electoral (INEC) says it will commence conduct of elections in the newly created Polling Units  (PUs) with the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.Mr Festus Okoye,  National Commissioner and Chairman,  Information, Voter Education and Publicity of INEC  disclosed this during an “Implementation Meeting on Voter Enlightenment and Publicity”   the 2021 Anambra governorship election on Tuesday in Awka. “

As some of you are aware, the new polling units created will come into during the  Anambra governorship election,” he said.Okoye said the was deeply saddened when the premises of Anambra  head office was set ablaze by unidentified hoodlums  not too long ago, destroying buildings, equipment and utility vehicles.“

have substantially recovered from the inferno as the is not permitted to wallow in self-pity in the face of a governorship election whose timeline is constitutionally circumscribed and cast in stone,”  he said.Okoye said the placed high premium on  deployment of technology in the conduct of elections.“There is no doubt deployment of technology in the delivery of over 26 bye- elections since the 2019 general elections,  remarkably reduced the of human interferences in the outcome of the elections.“

The commission was able to show a clear capacity to deliver credible election,    especially that results from  polling units are  not tampered with and that they reflect the will of the voters,” he said.He  said INEC  would deploy staff and materials to Anambra in the next few weeks to accelerate the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

According to him, political parties will commence campaigns on Aug. 8 and it’s important the  parties to bear in mind country is still within the web of a global health emergency.“Political parties and candidates are required to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols contained in the statement released Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on July 30.“Political campaigns or slogans shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly, that likely injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.“Political parties are reminded that places designated religious worship, stations and public offices shall not be used political campaigns, rallies and processions,” he said.Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC  Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra said the meeting was attended by critical stakeholders in information dissemination.

Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, state Coordinator of the  National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)  assured that more than 2, 000 serving corps members  in the state were in high spirits to participate in the conduct of the election.The News Agency of Nigeria () reports event was attende

d by media practitioners and  INEC Local Government Area Electoral Officers among others. (

