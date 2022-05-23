INEC lauds PDP on peaceful primaries in Delta

By Mercy Obojeghren

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lauded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the peaceful condition of its primaries in Delta.



Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) said this after monitoring the House of Assembly and House of Representative primaries of the PDP in the three senatorial districts of the state on Monday in Asaba.



The REC who visited some of Local Government Areas (LGAs) to observe the primaries, said they were well organised.



” The primaries were well organised and peaceful. Aside that, the delegates were well informed of their roles.”The delegates played their roles well by voting for the candidates of their choice. There was no void votes, their votes were all valid.



”If all the political parties can toll this line, it would go a long way in ensuring free, fair and credible elections in the state and country at large,” he said.



Udoh-Tom advised political parties and delegates to be orderly and avoid all forms of violence.



According to him, no election is worth the blood of anyone.



”If you don’t win today, it does not mean that you cannot win tomorrow.



”So we should allow peace and the greatest interest of our communities to prevail during, after primaries and general elections.



”Because no one person can come as a visitor or a stranger to rule Delta.



“Everybody contesting in the various political parties are all from Delta and they all belong to another,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the REC visited Oshimili South, Ika North East, and Ethiope West constituencies where House of Assembly and House of Representative primaries were held.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the primaries.

Mrs Marilyn Okowa-Daramola emerged PDP flag bearer for the state House of Assembly seat for Ika North East, while,Mrs Bridget Anyafulu emerged as the Oshimili South flag bearer of the party.

Mr Arthur Akpovwovwo, was elected as the flag bearer for Ethiope East constituency, while Ethiope West has Mr Christian Onogba as the flag bearer.



NAN reports that no candidate was elected for the Ethiope East/ West Federal constituency, as both aspirants, Mr Ben Igbakpa and Mrs Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu scored 34 votes each.(NAN)

