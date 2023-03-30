INEC issues Certificates of Return to Lagos Speaker, 39 others 

By Adekunle Williams

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued Certificates of Return to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa and 39 others lawmakers-elect.

Obasa told newsmen after the presentation in Lagos on Thursday, that he would ensure a greater Lagos at the 10th Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 38 lawmakers-elect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two from the opposition received their certificates of return.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we will continue to build on the success of the current assembly when we resume for the 10th assembly.

“We want to assure the people of Lagos state that we will continue to make laws, pass motions and resolutions that will bring progress to Lagos and protect the interests of residents.

“That’s the assurance that I have from the 39 other members-elect,” Obasa said.

The speaker thanked his constituents in Agege and the people of Lagos state for their support for the APC.

According to him, I thank my people in Agege for their consistency, loyalty and support at all times. And to the people of Lagos, we say thank you.

Obasa pledged to support the governor in his assignments to bring growth and progress to Lagos state as well as protect the lives and property of residents.

The speaker, however, said supporting the executive arm does not mean they would compromise or abandon their constitutionally guaranteed responsibilities.

He expressed optimism that Lagos state would benefit from the centre in the next administration because “we have a President-elect who had done very well in the state with good track records.

Obasa said they were sure that with him, many of their national challenges would be resolved because he had the capacity and knowledge to deliver.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat. (NAN)