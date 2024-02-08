INEC issues certificates of return to ex-Kaduna Speaker, Dahiru Liman, 3 others

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kaduna State on Wednesday presented Certificates of Return to those who emerged winners of Saturday’s re-run polls and by-election in the state.

They include; the former Speaker, State House of Assembly, Mr Yusuf Liman (APC, Makera State Constituency), Haruna Barnabas (APC, Chawai State Constituency), Jesse Tanko (APC, Chikun State Constituency) and Nura Likoro (PDP, Kudan State Constituency).

Malam Aminu ldris, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, in a remark while issuing the certificates, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

He charged the members-elect to ensure they live up to the expectations of the electorate, in tandem with their campaign promises.

Dahiru Liman, the former Speaker, who made a return to the house spoke shortly after he received his certificate and reassured of effective representation to his constituency and the state at large.

On his part, the Member-elect, representing Chikun State Constituency, Mr Jesse Tanko, said he was too eager for his inauguration to hit the ground running.

He vowed to focus on a four-point agenda to give Chikun people the desired representation.

Also, the Member-elect, representing Kudan State Constituency, Nura Abdukarim, assured he would not disappoint the electorate on the mandate given him. (NAN)

By Moses Kolo

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

