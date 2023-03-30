INEC issues certificate to Niger governor-elect

By Obinna Unaeze

Niger Governor elect Umar Bago of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bago was declared winner of the governorship election in the state held on March 18.

Others that received certificates on Thursday in Minna are the deputy-governor-elect, Alhaji Yakubu Garba, and 27 state assembly members- elected.

Bago, in his acceptance speech said that his administration would tackle insecurity and youth restiveness to ensure rapid development of the state.

“We will not rest until Niger state becomes a development model,” he said.

He assured the people of the state that they would be given equal opportunity to discover their talents and also contribute to the development of the state.

Also presenting the certificates to the politicians who won the election under the platform of various political parties, Alhaji Ahmed Garki, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), urged them to be magnanimous in victory.

Garki added that the measure would help in the development of the state.

Similarly, Prof Mohammed Adams, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Niger, Kogi and Kwara who also presented certificates to some of the politicians said that the governoship and state assembly elections in the state were free, fair, credible and transparent.

“It is a good moment for our country because democracy is being entrenched.

“We pray that the governor-elect, his deputy and house of assembly members-elect will serve the people,” he said.(NAN)