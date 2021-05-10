INEC increases polling units in Anambra to 5,720

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has increased polling units Anambra from 4,608 to 5,720.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji,  INEC Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner,  disclosed this on Monday Awka during Stakeholders Forum on of Voter Access to Polling Units.

Orji explained that the became necessary as the commission last expanded its polling units  more than decades ago.

“From INEC records, the existing polling units were created 25 years ago and some of them today are locations where they no longer promote healthy electoral activities.

“Some of the polling units are located in of shrines, some in private buildings and others in churches,” he said.

Orji who said that INEC national headquarters began the process about weeks ago, hinted that already additional 1,112 polling units have been added to the existing 4,608  polling units in the state.

The INEC official said the was targeted at enhancing participation during elections, especially with the emergency of novel Coronavirus pandemic.

He also announced that the commission would commence continuation of voters registration on June 28.

Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the Anambra State Government who represented Gov. Willie Obiano, commended INEC for the forum and the expansion policy.

He said that the objective of the commission on the expansion would surely improve on the nation’s electoral system.

Mr Timothy Ifedioranma, representing Njikoka Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly said the delineation of polling units would further enhance people’s access to voting centres.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the forum was attended by representatives of various political parties, agencies, civil society representatives, among others.(NAN)

