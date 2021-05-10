The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has increased polling units in Anambra from 4,608 to 5,720.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC Anambra Resident Electoral Commissioner, disclosed this on Monday in Awka during Stakeholders Forum on Expansion of Voter Access to Polling Units.

Orji explained that the expansion became necessary as the commission last expanded its polling units more than two decades ago.

“From INEC records, the existing polling units were created 25 years ago and some of them today are in locations where they no longer promote healthy electoral activities.

“Some of the polling units are located in front of shrines, some in private buildings and others in churches,” he said.

Orji who said that INEC national headquarters began the process about two weeks ago, hinted that already additional 1,112 new polling units have been added to the existing 4,608 polling units in the state.

The INEC official said the expansion was targeted at enhancing participation during elections, especially with the emergency of novel Coronavirus pandemic.

He also announced that the commission would commence continuation of voters registration on June 28.

Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the Anambra State Government who represented Gov. Willie Obiano, commended INEC for the forum and the expansion policy.

He said that the objective of the commission on the expansion would surely improve on the nation’s electoral system.

Mr Timothy Ifedioranma, representing Njikoka Two Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly said the delineation of polling units would further enhance people’s access to voting centres.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum was attended by representatives of various political parties, security agencies, civil society representatives, among others.(NAN)

