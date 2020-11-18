INEC gets new REC in Ebonyi

Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi has resumed duty.

Mr George Edeani, INEC’s Head of Department (HOD), Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) in the state, made this known in a statement in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Chukwu resumed duties on Tuesday, Nov. 17 after a brief handing-over ceremony at the commission’s state headquarters in Abakaliki.

Edeani said that the commissioner until his appointment was a lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. (UNN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukwu replaced Prof. Godswill Obioma, the immediate past resident commissioner in the state.

