INEC fixes Sept., Nov. 2024 for Edo, Ondo guber elections

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sept. 21, 2024 for the conduct of Edo governorship election and Nov. 16, 2024 for Ondo State.

The commission announced the dates in the timetable and schedule of activities for the two states governorship elections released on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the schedule was signed by by Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

According to him, for Edo governorship election, the party primaries will hold from Feb. 1 to Feb. 24, 2024.

“The submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9a.m. on March 4, 2024 and close at 6p.m. on March 24, 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on April 23, 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on April 24, 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to Election Day on Sept. 19, 2024,” he said.

For Ondo, Olumekun said that party primaries would hold from April 6 to April 27, 2024.

He added that the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal would start at 9a.m. on April 29, 2024 and close at 6p.m. on May 20, 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on June 18, 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on June 19, 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to Election Day on Nov. 14, 2024,” he said.

Olumekun said that the timetable and schedule of activities for the two states governorship elections was issued by INEC in exercise of the powers conferred on it by the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

He recalled that the tenure of the governors of Edo would end on Nov. 11 2024, while and Ondo would terminate on Feb. 23, 2025.

Olumekun said that “as provided in Section 178 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), election into the said offices shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of` the last holder of the office.

“The latest date for Election to the office of Governor, Edo State, is 12th October 2024 while that of Ondo State is 24th January 2025.

“Similarly, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 requires the Commission to publish Notice for the Election not later than 360 days before the date of the election.”

Olumekun added that detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the two states elections had been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms.

“By this ample notice as required by both the Constitution and the Electoral Act, the Commission appeals to political parties and candidates to note the activities in the Timetable for strict compliance,” he said. (NAN)

