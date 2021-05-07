The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 19 for the conduct of by-election to fill the vacant seat for Sabon Gari Constituency in Kaduna State.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Okoye said that INEC received a communication from the State House of Assembly which declared the seat of the member representing Sabon Gari State Constituency, Aminu Abdullahi-Shagali, vacant.

According to the State Assembly, the vacancy occurred as a result of the member’s absence without just cause from one-third of the meetings of the Assembly for one year.

The action according to the assembly leader was in contravention of Section 109 (1)[f] and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Consequently, the Commission has fixed Saturday June 19 for the conduct of by-election to fill the vacant seat for Sabon Gari Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly”.

Okoye said that the official notification for the by-election would be published on May 17.

“Political parties shall conduct their primaries between May 18 and May 24.

“Access Code for online submission of nomination forms will be available for collection from May 24 at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“The last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is May 28 at 6 p.m.

“Political parties shall submit the names of their Polling Agents for the election to the INEC Electoral Officer for Sabon Gari Local Government Area on or before June 1, and campaigns by political parties shall end on June 17”.

Okoye added that the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the by-election had been uploaded on the Commission’s website and other social media platforms.

The national commissioner noted that since work on Polling Units (Pus) expansion in the country was ongoing, the by-election would hold in the existing PUs and Voting Points across the state constituency.

He enjoined all political parties to strictly adhere to the timetable and schedule of activities and avoid rancorous primaries and violence during the campaigns and throughout the electoral process.

“Political parties must pay attention to section 87 of the Electoral Act relating to the nomination processes and submit to the Commission the names and particulars of candidates that scored majority of lawful votes and emerged from valid party primaries.”(NAN)

