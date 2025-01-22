INEC fixes Feb. 21, 2026 for FCT Area Council election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Feb. 21, 2026 for the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this during the commission’s first consultative meeting with leaders of political parties on Wednesday in Abuja.

Yakubu, who recalled that the last FCT area council election was held on Feb. 12, 2022, said that by the effluxion of time, the tenure of the current Chairmen and Councillors ends 2026.

He said that voting would take place in all the designated Polling Units (PUs) across the 68 constituencies to elect the six Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councilors.

“In compliance with the mandatory legal requirements, the notice for the election will be published next month i.e. Feb. 26, 2025,” he said.

Yakubu said that primaries for the election would hold from June 9 to June 30, 2025, while the candidate nomination portal would open from 9am to 6pm from July 21 to Aug. 11.

“The final list of candidates will be published on Sept. 22, 2025. Campaigns in public by political parties will commence on Sept. 2025 and end at midnight of Thursday Feb. 19, 2026,’’ he said.

The INEC boss added that the detailed timetable and schedule of activities for the election as well as the list of constituencies and type of elections in the FCT would be uploaded to the INEC website before the end of the meeting.

He also reminded leaders of political parties that the primaries for the Nov. 8, Anambra governorship election would commence on March 20 to April 10.

He advised political parties to forward their schedule of activities for the election to the commission before the end of the week.

This, according to Yakubu would enable INEC to plan better for the deployment of personnel and resources for the monitoring of party primaries and campaign activities.

Yakubu, who said that 2025 would be a busy year for INEC, noted that the commission would soon come up with plans for other routine activities such as the resumption of nationwide Continuous Voter registration (CVR) and the conduct of outstanding by-elections.

In his remarks, the National Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yusuf Dantalle, urged INEC in preparation for Anambra governorship and 2027 general elections to immediately put in place requirements in due time.

Dantalle also urged INEC to also activate its Election Project Plan (EPP), Strategic Programme of Action (SPA), the 2022 – 2026 Strategic Plan and Strategic Plan Implementation Programme (SPIP) in preparation for Anambra governorship and the 2027 general elections.

He said these were important to conduct credible elections, improve on previous performance and to meet the expectation of Nigerians.

Dantalle also urged stakeholders to support INEC in discharging its statutory duties essential in consolidating and strengthening Nigeria constitutional governance.

He said that stakeholders must continue to work together in ensuring electoral integrity, the sanctity of the ballot box and the mandate of the people.

“Similarly, the council urged the National Assembly to expedite action in the on-going Constitution and Electoral Act Amendments, as time is of the essence; as well as ensure diligent and speedy consideration and passage of the 2025 appropriation bill.

“We also urge citizens to be alive to their civic responsibilities and ensure that those they voted into office should give genuine account of their stewardship.

“Their performance will determine their fate in future elections,” Dantalle said.(NAN)