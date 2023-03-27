INEC fixes date for outstanding guber, NASS, other elections

The Independent National.Electoral Commission, INEC has announced that outstanding gubernatorial, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will hold Saturday 15th April 2023.

The decision was taken by the Commission at its meeting today.

A brief note from Rotimi Oyekanmi, CPS to the INEC Chairman Monday afternoon said, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

“A detailed official statement will follow shortly”, the CPS said.