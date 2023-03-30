INEC fixes April 25 to conclude election into Ido-Osi Constituency 1 in Ekiti

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

INEC has fixed election for Ido-Osi Constituency 1 in the Ekiti House of Assembly for April 15.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Ayobami Salami, made the declaration at Ado-Ekiti on Thursday while presenting Certificates of Return to 25 other members of the House who were elected on March 18.

INEC declared the election in Ido-Osi Constituency 1 of the state inconclusive because of disruption of the exercise by suspected hoodlums.

Salami noted that the exercise was declared inconclusive in only three polling units in the constituency on March 18.

He expressed the preparedness of INEC to conduct peaceful and hitch-free supplementary election in the polling units on April 15.

He appealed to stakeholders in the constituency to cooperate with the electoral body and with security agencies for a successful conclusion of the process.

“The Commission has only three polling units in Ido-Osi Constituency 1 where election was inconclusive.

“The inconclusive election will be concluded on April 15. We are prepared; we are ready to conduct the election.

“We appeal to all the stakeholders in Ido-Osi Constituency 1 to please, cooperate with INEC and with the security agencies so that the Commission can have a successful conclusion of the process.

“I believe we shall get more support and more collaboration of all stakeholders.

“We need to work with the security agencies; with political parties; with civil society organisations and with all stakeholders to ensure that we have a successful election in the place,’’ Salami said. (NAN)