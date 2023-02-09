INEC expresses readiness for credible election in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed readiness for smooth conduct of free, fair and credible election in Jigawa.

The electoral body also assured stakeholders of enabling environment in the upcoming general election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Muhammad Bashar stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting on the commission readiness for the conduct of the general election, on Thursday in Dutse.

According to him, INEC being a major stakeholder is saddled with onerous task of conducting free, fair, credible and all inclusive election.

He said the meeting, therefore, underscored the important role the commission and stakeholders must play towards successful conduct of the election.

Bashar said the meeting couldn’t have been more timely than now as the election would be conducted in less than two weeks.

“As we are all aware, all eyes are on us worldwide to see how best we are going to discharge the civic duty bestowed on us by Nigerians.

“The commission is doing everything within its power to ensure greater success by providing enabling environment for the smooth and efficient conduct of the exercise.

“The commission as an election management body in Jigawa State remains unbiased umpire and resolute in creating a level playing field for all political parties and contestants as provided in the constitution of Nigeria, the electoral law and all election guidelines,” he said.

A cross section of the participants, however, urged the commission to tackle vote buying, thuggery among other electoral violence.

Mr Mathew Yohana, who represented the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), urged INEC to take measures against thuggery and other acts capable of undermining the conduct of the election.

Corroborating Yohanna, Mr Mujahid Nasir of the Nigerian Youths Organisation (NYO), urged INEC to ensure that vote buying was not attainable during the election exercise.

On her part, Mrs Maimuna Ahmad of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN), called on the commission to ensure all registered voters collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), to enable them to exercise their franchise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of political parties, security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the media attended the meeting. (NAN)