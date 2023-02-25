INEC ends voting, begins sorting, counting of ballots at Zuba

By Deji Abdulwahab

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at about 2.39 p.m., ended casting of ballots at Zuba Garage Polling units of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC officials were observed cancelling the unused ballots before starting the sorting and counting of ballots.

Some party’s agents present during the sorting exercise are from All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria peoples Party (NNPP).

Security agencies such as police, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are also present during the exercise. (NAN)