INEC distributes sensitive materials to Adamawa LGAs

By Ibrahim Kado

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa on Thursday distributed sensitive materials for gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections to Local Government Areas (LGAs).



The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Hudu Ari, who spoke at the venue of the distribution exercise in Yola said that so far seven out of 21 LGAs in the state have received there materials.



Ari who assured a free and fair election solicited the support of all stakeholders for a hitch free election.

“Each LG is collecting its own elections materials so far seven out of 21 LG collected theirs for onward distribution to various registration areas”, Ari said.



They are Madagali, Michika, Hong, Gombi, Mubi-North, Mubi-South and Maiha.

According to him, the timely transportation of the materials will ensure timely commencement of voting on election day.

“The earlier they come and vote the better because it means that collation will start on time”, he said. (NAN)