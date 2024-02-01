INEC distributes sensitive materials for Saki West State Constituency rerun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday in Ibadan distributed sensitive election materials to its office in the Saki West Local Government of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution was done ahead of Saturday’s rerun election in the Saki West State Constituency.

This took place within the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Ibadan shortly after INEC management officials in Oyo State received the materials from the bank.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Tella who led the commission’s management officials to receive the sensitive materials, said the items received were in six cartons.

According to Tella, the items were ballot papers (0000001- 0001304) and result sheets (EC 8A, EC 8B, EC 8C and EC 8E).

Mr Dare Ojo, the state chairman of Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), witnessed the distribution of the sensitive materials, joined by representatives of the two contending political parties.

They are Mr Tajudeen Olanite of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Biodun Popoola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The rerun election will be conducted in each polling unit in two registration areas of the state constituency.

“The two polling units are Odo Osun PU 007 with 750 registered voters and Ogbalanja 019 with 554 registered voters.

“Two Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) would be used accordingly for accreditation and voting,” Tella said.

He, however, said the commission had made provision for two additional BVAS, as back-up, saying all the BVAS have been fully configured and charged.

On security arrangements, the REC said the commission did not regard the rerun poll as small “in spite of the fact that it will be conducted in two polling units”.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hamzat Adebola, has promised to provide 182 police personnel for the election.

Tella advised eligible members of the electorate, whose voter registration was domiciled in the two affected polling units, to be orderly.

He urged them to come out to perform their civic responsibility in choosing who would represent them at the State House of Assembly.

NAN reports that the rerun election for the State House of Assembly seat is as a result of a court order regarding the March 18, 2023 election.

The Court of Appeal had sacked the lawmaker representing Saki West State Constituency, Mr Shittu Ibrahim of APC who was declared winner of the election.

The PDP candidate, Mr Julius Okedoyin who was not satisfied with the result, approached the court and the court subsequently ordered a rerun.(NAN)

By David Adeoye

