INEC distributes sensitive materials for Akure by-election

By Segun Giwa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday’s Akure North/ South Federal Constituency by-election in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials were shared at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) amidst tight security.

Present at the ceremony were representatives of Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), election observers, political parties, security agencies and journalists.

Prof. Kunle Ajayi, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of South West, said the exercise was to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

Ajayi, who said that the non-sensitive materials had earlier been distributed, said the commission was ready for a free and fair election.

“We want to be sure that the seven political parties are here, because INEC represent transparency, in everything we do, we don’t hide anything, we don’t have party.

“We don’t have candidate, all we have is Federal Republic of Nigeria, and we want everything to go well,” he said.

Mr Ajibola Falayi, the state’s Chairman of Accord Party lauded INEC for ensuring transparency in the distribution of the materials.

Also speaking, Mr Olayenjo Ataunoko, the state’s Chairman of National Rescue Movement (NRM) said his party was satisfied with the distribution.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

