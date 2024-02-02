INEC distributes sensitive materials ahead of rerun election in Anambra

reports that security agencies, representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, in collaboration with INEC, inspected the materials before deployment to the two local government areas.

The distribution exercise took off from the Central Bank of Nigeria in Awka.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Dr Elizabeth Agwu, told journalists that the sensitive materials included ballot papers and result sheets.

Agwu said that the BVA machines had been handed over to Electoral Officers.

“We have completed 50 per cent of our work and we are ready for the election on Saturday. I want to urge the adhoc staff to be proactive to ensure smooth process.

“There will be no movement in the areas where the election will hold from 8:30 a.m. when voting will start to 2:30 p.m. when voting will end.

“I want to assure the electorate that every person on queue will vote before close of time,”she said.

The REC warned politicians not to act funny in any way as enough security personnel had been deployed to provide safety at all the polling units and all the areas where the election would hold.

She urged the electorate to come out en mass without fear of intimidation as their votes would count.

On his part, the Charman of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Anambra state, Mr Moses Obi, commended INEC for its conduct so far.

The Feb. 3 House of Representatives rerun election would hold across 21 polling units in the state

The rerun election would take place in 16 polling units at Nanka in Orumba North LGA to determine the winner of Orumba North and Orumba South federal constituency.

It will also be held in five polling units at Nnewi North LGA to determine the winner of Nnewi North and Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituencies.(NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

