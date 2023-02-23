INEC distributes sensitive election materials to LGAs in Oyo

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has distributed sensitive materials for Saturday’s polls to the 33 local council areas in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials were distributed in the presence of stakeholders, including security agents and party representatives.

The distribution was made at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Ibadan.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Adeniran Tella, said that the materials were specifically meant for presidential and National Assembly elections.

He pointed out that the INEC would make use of existing Registration Area Centres (RACs) across the LGAs in the state to fastrack the process of distribution to the polling units.

The REC noted that the activation of the RACs would take place on Friday with necessary provisions such as adequate security for the personnel during the excercise.

Tella said that the commission would conduct 2023 election on an improved electoral process, supported by new technology devices that guaranteed the accreditation and uploading of results.

This will consider all the necessary electoral procedural norms that meet up with the global trend.

Commenting, the State Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State, Mr Tajudeen Olanite, said the distribution went smoothly.

Olanite commended INEC for playing it’s roles according to the rules.

He expressed satisfaction on the level of preparation of INEC for the election.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Chief Collating Agent, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State, said all necessary stakeholders jointly inspected the sensitive materials before they were distributed to various LGAs in the state.

He added that the innovation from INEC and the Electoral Act would make the election process more credible, free, fair and inclusive.(NAN)