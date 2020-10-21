INEC distributes 69,626 PVCs ahead of Oct. 31 by-election in Enugu State — REC

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, said on Tuesday that the commission had so far distributed 69,626 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the October 31 by-election in Isi-Uzo State Constituency. Ononamaduu told journalists in his office that the number was part of the 72,289 PVCs for the registered voters in the 11 wards that make up the constituency.

“Out of the registered voters in the area, only 69,626 have collected their PVCs and remained eligible to vote on the D-day.

“There will be voting in 118 polling units and seven voting points to produce the next state legislator for Isi-Uzo state constituency.

“Of the 18 registered political parties, only nine met the requirement for the by-election and they include AA, AAC, ADC, ADP, APC, APN, PDP, PRP and YPP.

“Among them, we have six male and three female candidates,’’ Ononamaduu said.

According to him, the election will start by 8:30 a.m. and end by 2:30 p.m.

“Thirty minutes would be allowed for the polling officials to set-up all the apparatuses to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“INEC wants all stakeholders, especially the media to support in mobilising the electorate to come out en mass to vote for candidates of their choice.

“The bye-election will hold. We are set for it and nothing will stop it.

“We assure the good people of Isi-Uzo of a hitch-free, fair and credible election that all will be proud of.

“We have already met with other stakeholders, especially the security agencies, which had assured us of their commitment to ensure adequate protection for all during the poll,’’ he said.

The REC also said that the commission would observe COVID-19 protocols, adding that polling officials and voters must be checked with infra-red thermometers.

He said that physical distancing and the use of face masks must be strictly adhered to.

He also said that INEC in Enugu had already received non-sensitive materials for the election and would soon move them to the polling centres.

He said that the sensitive materials would be moved a few hours to the election from the commission’s headquarters. (NAN)