INEC dismisses reports on election postponement

Abuja, Feb. 14, 2023 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports on the planned postponement of the 2023 General Election.

The commission in message on its Twitter handle titled: “fake news alert” on Monday night said INEC has no plan and will not postpone the election.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake report circulating on the social media with the title: ‘INEC May Postpone Feb. 25 Election by a week or two.

“The commission will not and is not contemplating postponing the 2023 General Election. Nigerians should disregard it,” INEC said.

The fake news dated Feb. 13, claimed that INEC may have to shift the Feb. 25 presidential election to March 4, 2023, due to the scarcity of cash as a result of the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy limiting daily withdrawal and availability of the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

Also reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, said INEC had no plan to postpone the election.

“It is not true. INEC will not, and is not even contemplating postponing the 2023 general election.

“To be sure, the presidential and National Assembly election will take place on Feb. 25, while the governorship/State Houses of Assembly election will hold on March 11 as scheduled.”(NAN)