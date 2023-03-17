INEC disengages incompetent ad hoc staff in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jigawa has disengaged some ad hoc personnel for incompetency and lackadaisical attitude during the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Muhammad Bashar said this at a media interactive session on Friday in Dutse.

The thrust of the session was to discuss level of the Commission’s preparadness ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly election in the state.

However, the REC could not gave the exact figure of the ad hoc staff affected by the exercise.

Bashar said the Commission had successfully rescreened the ad hoc workers after the Presidential and National Assembly election, to ascertain those who were unable to perform duties efficiently and quickly replaced them before the March 18 election.

INEC, he said, adopted proactive measures to address challenges and glitches experienced during the Feb. 25 election.

He said that 4,522 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), sensitive and non-sensetive materials had been deployed to the 27 local government areas of the state for successful conduct of the election.

“I want to assure that INEC is fully prepared for the conduct of the goverrnorship election in the state.

“We’ve put in place all the facilities needed to conduct successful Governorship and State Assembly election tomorrow, the 18th of March 2023.

“The BVAS deployed were fully reconfigured and tested. I assure that there will be no hitches as experienced in the last elections,” he said.

According to him, a total of 2,292,372 eligible voters are expected to vote in the elections at 4,519 polling units across the state.

Bashir also assured residents of the state of free, fair, credible and hitch free election. (NAN)