INEC devolves PVC collection to 193 C’ River wards

By Christian Njoku

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has devolved the ongoing collection of the Permanent Voter Cards, (PVCs) from its Local Government Area, (LGA) Offices to the 193 wards in Cross River.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, Head of Voter Education and Publicity Department, INEC, Cross River.

The commission had on Dec.12, 2022, begun the collection of PVCs at its LGA Offices, a process that would run till Jan. 22, 2023.

Nwobi said the devolvement of PVC collection to the 193 registration areas or wards in Cross River, would last from Jan. 6 to 15.

According to her, the exercise became necessary to enable persons unable to collect their PVCs at the LGA Offices of the commission to do so in their wards.

“Consequent upon the ongoing collection of PVCs in all the INEC LGA Offices in Cross River, the general public is hereby informed that the commission has devolved PVC collection to all the 193 wards in the state.

“After Jan. 15, that is from Monday Jan. 16, the exercise will revert to the 18 INEC LGA Offices in Cross River until Sunday Jan. 22,” she said.

She called on eligible and valid registrants yet to collect their PVCs, including persons who applied for transfer or replacement of their cards to visit their wards between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Sunday to collect their cards.

Nwobi said that collection by proxy would not be allowed, while reiterating that the last day for PVC collection would be Jan. 22, adding that no one without PVC would be allowed to vote. (NAN)