INEC devolves CVR to wards in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has devolved its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to wards in Anambra State, ahead of the state’s Nov. 6 governorship election.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja on Thursday.

Okoye said that the exercise would begin on Monday and end on Sept. 5.

“In order to ensure that fresh voters and those who wish to transfer their registration to Anambra or from one part of the state to another are given the opportunity to do so and to complete the process ahead of the election, the commission has approved the devolution of the CVR to the 326 wards in the state.

“The exercise will begin on Monday and end on Sept. 5.

“This is in addition to the existing 21 local government area offices and the state head office, where physical registration is currently taking place.

“This brings the total number of registration centres in the state to 348,’’ Okoye said.

He said that in compliance with the provision of Section 9(5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), voter registration shall stop not later than 60 days before an election.

“This means that the exercise in Anambra State will be suspended by Sept. 6.”

He said that the suspension would enable INEC to clean up the data and compile the register.

Okoye also said that it would enable the commission to make copies available to political parties, print the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for collection by registered voters and prepare two copies of the register for each of the 5,720 polling units ahead of the election.

“Consequently, in addition to our Local Government and State offices, those who wish to register in-person or physically can now do so at the Registration Area (Ward) level throughout the state from Aug. 30, to Sept. 5.

“Those, who have done the online pre-registration must also complete the physical registration within those dates if they wish to vote in the forthcoming governorship election.

“The commission will suspend the physical registration of voters in Anambra from Sept. 6 until after the governorship election.”

He said that from the online registration of voters, the commission had identified 580 pre-registrants who booked for appointment to complete their registration after Sept. 5.

Okoye said that INEC had contacted each one of the registrants by e-mail and rescheduled them within the dates earmarked for the devolved exercise.

“We have also given them the option to choose another date within that period if the date we proposed is not convenient for them.

“However, they are at liberty to reschedule for a later date if they do not wish to vote in the Nov. 6, governorship election.

According to him, the commission, in its determination to continue to give Nigerians a pleasant experience during the CVR exercise, is deploying 652 trained staff based on two personnel for each of the 326 wards.

“In addition, there will be enough voter registration machines and adequate technical support for the duration of the exercise which will hold between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, including the weekend.

“Our state office in Anambra has commenced stakeholder engagements and massive publicity for the exercise.’’(NAN)

