INEC deploys election materials in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa has started

deploying sensitive election materials across the 21 local governnent areas, ahead of the Feb. 25 presidential and

the National Assembly elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Hudu Yunusa, made this known at a news conference

on Thursday while supervising the deployment at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN in Yola.

He said 4,104 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines would be deployed to designated polling

units, while 17,812 ad hoc staff had since been posted for the assignment.

He added that “the elections will take place as scheduled and on time, and we are expecting 2,196.566 million

voters to cast their votes.

“We are fully prepared together with security agencies for proper, effective and full coverage of the elections.”

Alhaji Bello Babajo, the Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state, commended INEC for

the smooth arrangements toward the conduct of the elections.

He said “we have witnessed deployment of election materials and they are intact.

“We are fully convinced and confident that the commission is ready for the elections.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police command in Adamawa had since deployed 12,312

personnel, the Army deployed 1,400, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; 250 officers to ensure

full and effective coverage of the elections. (NAN)