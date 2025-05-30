INEC Deploys 6 New RECs, Announces Timetable for Ekiti, Osun Governorship elections

INEC Deploys 6 News RECs, Announces Timetable for Ekiti, Osun Governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Friday sworn-in and consequently deployed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to Cross River, Abia, Taraba, Sokoto, Gombe and Ogun states.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has on Friday sworn-in and consequently deployed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to Cross River, Abia, Taraba, Sokoto, Gombe and Ogun states.

The Commission also approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who revealed the strategic moves at a press conference in Abuja, said with the swearing-in of the six RECs, all vacancies have been filled in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said,”Today’s occasion has two objectives. First, is the swearing-in of new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to fill vacancies in six States of the Federation. The second is to discharge one of our constitutional obligations with regard to major off-cycle elections in two States of the federation.

“With the swearing-in of six RECs today, all vacancies have been filled in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory. It is therefore appropriate to start by congratulating the new RECs that have just taken the oath of office.”

Yakubu noted that the conduct of elections is not only a huge responsibility but also a sacred duty.

“As RECs, you are the representatives of the Commission in the various States to which you will be deployed shortly. The work of the Commission is, to say the least, very challenging. I am glad that two of you, Dr. Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem and Mukhtar Umar Gajiram, have been reappointed for a second term having served for an initial term of five years as RECs while Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris and Mrs. Feyijimi Saseyi Ibiyemi have been career staff of the Commission. Chukwuemeka Christopher Ibeziako, a private legal practitioner and Umar Yusuf Garba with years of experience in the private sector are coming into the Commission for the first time. Together, all six of you have cumulative experience in election administration or the management of public affairs to justify the confidence reposed in you to serve in the high office of REC,” he said.

He also advised the RECs focus on their responsibilities, urging them to be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs.

“As you assume or resume duty, I urge you to focus on your responsibilities. Let me make it clear from the outset that you must at all times be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs as well as the regulations and guidelines governing the Commission’s operations. Above all, you must always act in good conscience. Do not betray your oath of office. In the best tradition of the Commission, you must engage with stakeholders through regular consultative meetings and must not be impervious to genuine criticisms.

“In the various States to which you will be deployed shortly, you will be in charge of personnel and resources. Manage your personnel and the extremely limited resources at your disposal very well. Your appointment is a full-time and not part-time responsibility. You must provide leadership and exercise effective supervision. You can only succeed in this responsibility when you are knowledgeable about the Commission’s activities, particularly the innovations introduced in election management,” he said.

The INEC Chairman further urged the RECs to operate within the limits of their delegated powers and responsibilities. “Our State offices are part and parcel of the Commission. You must never act independently or think that you can act in violation of the law, regulations and guidelines or defy the Commission without consequences.

“We will hold you accountable for your actions and inactions. We will not hesitate to deal with acts of defiance, indiscretion or transgression on the part of any Resident Electoral Commissioner.

“In line with the current policy, you will be deployed within your geo-political zones but none of you will serve in his/her State of origin. Accordingly, it is my pleasure to announce your deployment as follows:

“Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris, deployed to Gombe State

“Dr.Johnson Alalibo Sinikiem, deployed to Cross River state

“Mrs Feyijimi Saseyi Ibiyemi deployed to Ogun state

“Murkhtar Umar Gajiram deployed to Taraba state

“Chukwuemeka C Ibeziako deployed to Abia state

“Umar Yusuf Garba, deployed to Sokoto state.”

He stressed that the above deployment requires a consequential redeployment of some of the serving RECs from their current locations to other States in line with the extant policy. “For the serving RECs, this has been handled administratively. However, the full list will be uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information shortly.

“I must add that the deployment of RECs is a routine exercise. While the Commission tries to maintain stability of the process, RECs can be redeployed again as the need arises.”

Yakubu also declared that the Commission has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections

According to him, in line with the requirements of the law, the Commission is under legal obligation to publish the notices for major elections not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the election.

“In compliance with the law, the Commission has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections. The last Governorship elections in the two States were held in June and July 2022. The four-year tenure of the Governors will end next year.

“For Ekiti State, the election will be held on Saturday 20th June 2026. However, party primaries will start on 20th October 2025 and end on 10th November 2025 to enable Political Parties upload their nomination forms to the dedicated portal which automatically shuts down by 6.00pm on 22nd December 2025 i.e. not later than 180 days before the election. The final list of candidates will be published on 18th January 2026 while campaign in public by political parties will commence on 21st January 2026 and end 24 hours before election day,” he said.

He added,”In the case of Osun State, the election will be held on Saturday 8th August 2026. Party primaries will start on 24th November 2025 and end on 15th December 2025. The portal for the upload of nomination forms by Political Parties closes at 6.00pm on 9th February 2026 i.e. not later than 180 days before the election. The final list of candidates will be published on 9th March 2026 while campaign in public by political parties will commence on 11th March 2026 and end 24 hours before election day.

“The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ekiti and Osun State governorship elections have been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for the guidance of political parties and public information.”

According to the INEC Chairman, the Commission is aware of the concern expressed by many Nigerians about the pending bye-elections and the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.

“The number of bye-elections has now risen to 17. We are aware of the urgency to commence the CVR, particularly in view of the forthcoming Governorship election in Anambra State.

“We want to assure Nigerians that we are finalising our preparations for both activities, the details of which will soon be made public.

“On this note, I once again congratulate the new RECs,” Prof Yakubu said.