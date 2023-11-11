Monday, November 13, 2023
INEC denies withdrawal of passwords for results upload in Imo

Favour Lashem
By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied a report alleging that the commission has withdrawn the password for the uploaded election results from the Local Government Supervisors in Imo.

The commission in a “fake news alert” released to journalists by Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, said on Friday midnight described report as untrue.

“The attention of INEC has been drawn to a story attributed to unknown “concerned workers” of the Commission that passwords for result upload have been withdrawn from LGA Supervisors for use by APO1s in Imo State. This is untrue.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Presiding Officers (POs), and not APO1s, are responsible for result upload to the IReV.

“All the passwords have been securely released for use by designated officials in line with the Commission’s procedure.

“The public should expect more of such insinuations before, during and after the elections, and continue to discountance them,” Oyekanmi said. (NAN)

