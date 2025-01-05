INEC Denies Reports on Destruction of Uncollected PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked claims that it is planning to destroy over six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) dating back to the 2015 voter registration exercise.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement released via its official Twitter handle, INEC clarified that the report, which originated from a newspaper publication, is false and misleading. The commission categorically stated, “At no time did the Commission contemplate the destruction of uncollected PVCs.”

INEC urged the public to disregard the report, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and accountability in all electoral processes. The commission reaffirmed that uncollected PVCs remain safely secured and available for collection by eligible voters.

This clarification comes amid heightened public interest in voter registration and participation as Nigeria prepares for upcoming elections. INEC continues to encourage all registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so promptly to ensure their participation in the democratic process.

The commission has consistently emphasized the importance of voter education and active involvement in electoral activities as part of its mandate to enhance Nigeria’s democracy.