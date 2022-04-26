INEC denies lifting suspension on CVR in Imo LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied lifting suspension on Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Imo.



INEC said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said however, that the exercise was still ongoing in its Owerri office as well as other LGAs in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to media report that the commission has resumed the CVR in places where it was earlier suspended in Imo, the information is misleading.



“It will be recalled that following the unfortunate incident in which our staff was killed by gunmen in Ihitte Uboma (LGA) and reports of insecurity in other parts of the state, the commission suspended the CVR in all the 54 additional centres created to facilitate the registration of voters across the state.



“The exercise is still confined to our state and LGAs offices except in Orsu, Njaba and Ihitte Uboma where it is suspended indefinitely. The position of the commission has not changed.



“While the commission is not unmindful of the imperative of giving every eligible Nigerian the opportunity to register and vote in future elections, the safety and security of citizens involved in the exercise is a paramount concern,” he said.

Okoye appealed to the public to discountenance the purported resumption of the CVR in the three LGAs.

