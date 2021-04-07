The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied hiring individuals or groups as consultants for staff recruitment.

INEC said this in a statement by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in Abuja.

Okoye urged members of the public to report to security agencies, individuals or group claiming to be consulting for the commission on recruitment of staff.

He said the attention of INEC had been drawn to activities of some fraudsters claiming to be working for the Commission on recruitment of personnel.

He said that unscrupulous elements had gone to the extent of cloning INEC logo and commenced soliciting for applicants for jobs in the Commission.

“The fraudsters claim that they have been appointed consultants to the Commission and are reportedly asking innocent Nigerians to pay some amount of money as application fees. “

Okoye recalled that the commission had at least on two previous occasions in the last few months issued disclaimers on the matter of fake employment merchants.

He added that INEC issued disclaimers on the racketeers who opened fake employment websites, collecting money from unsuspecting members of the public and issuing fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the Commission.

“The claim of being appointed consultants clearly adds a new dimension to the fake employment scam.

“The general public should take note that not only is the Commission not recruiting at the moment; it has not appointed any consultant or agency to recruit on its behalf.

“The Commission calls on members of the public to be cautious and not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by fraudsters. Any person who is approached by any individual

“The Commission calls on members of the public to be cautious and not allow themselves to be hoodwinked by fraudsters.

“Any person who is approached by any individual or group claiming to be recruiting for the Commission should please report to security agencies,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

