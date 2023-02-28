INEC declares Zamfara central senatorial polls Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency inconclusive

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the Zamfara central senatorial polls and that of Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency inconclusive.

In his declaration, the Returning Officer of Zamfara central senatorial district, Prof. Ahmad Galadima, of the Federal University, Gusau, said the cancellation affected 74 polling units from 19 registration areas of Bungude, Gusau and Tsafe.

Galadima said the total permanent voters cards collected were 43,881 which is greater than the margin lead of the two political parties with highest votes.

According to the Returning Officer, the PDP scored 93,120 followed by APC, 79,444, with this lead margin of 13,676, the result can only be declared inconclusive.

Also in his declaration, the Returning Officer of Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, Dr. Aminu Dabai of the Department of Civil Engineering, Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, said cancellation affected 38 polling units from both Gusau and Tsafe local government areas.

The votes from the seven registration areas have a lead margin between PDP and APC that is insignificant, looking at the total number of the PVCs collected.

He, therefore, declared the election of Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency inconclusive and INEC will communicate with the electorate on supplementary election.

In a related development, Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u of the APC won the Zamfara North senatorial district seat with total of 73,374 against his major opponent, retired Col. Bala Mande of the PDP, who scored 42,575 as announced by the Returning Officer, Prof Lawal Mayanchi of the Federal University Gusau.

Similarly, the Returning Officer of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Dr Alhassan Mbaya, declared Aminu Sani-Jaji of the APC as winner of the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency seat.

He said, “Aminu Sani-Jaji, having scored the highest votes of 50,601 against PDP’s Sani Umar (20,438), is hereby declared as winner and returned elected. (NAN)