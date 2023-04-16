INEC declares Tambuwal, Wamakko, Dasuki as winners of NASS elections

By Habibu Harisu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as winner of Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Declaring the results of the supplementary elections, the Returning Officer for the Sokoto South Senatorial District, Prof. Abubakar Bagudo, said Tambuwal scored 100, 860 and defeated Sen. Ibrahim Danbaba of All Progressive Congress (APC) who got 95, 884 votes along with others.

Bagudo said that the election was contested by Muhammad Faruk of ADC; Abdullahi Danbaba, APC; Umar Rabiu, APGA and Umar Abubakar LP.

Others are Aliyu Sayyinna, NNPP; Hudu Sa’idu NRM; Aminu Tambuwal, PDP; Labbo Bala, SDP and Muhammad Bashir ZLP.

” Tambuwal having satisfied the requirements of law have been declared winner and returned elected,” Bagudo said.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer for the Sokoto North Senatorial District, Prof. Ibrahim Magawata, had also returned Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, as winner of the Sokoto North Senatorial District.

Magawata said Wamakko polled 141,448 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Muhammadu Dan’Iya, who scored 118,445 votes.

“Magatakarda Aliyu Wamakko of the APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner of the election, and returned elected,” Magawata said.

Also, the Returning Officer of Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency for 2023 Supplementary Election, Prof. Abubakar Muhammad, returned Abdussamad Dasuki as winner of the election.

Muhwmmad said Dasuki polled 47,317 votes to beat the candidate of the APC, Bala Kokani, who scored 34,282 votes along with others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections in Sokoto state was declared inconclusive, and INEC fixed April 15 for the supplementary elections. (NAN)