INEC declares Peter Mbah of PDP winner of Enugu State Governorship Poll

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the March 18 Enugu State Governorship Poll.

Prof. Madu Iwe, the State Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, declared the result on Wednesday at the State Collation Centre, INEC in Enugu.

Iwe said that Mbah of the PDP polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 157,552 votes.

Dr Frank Nweke of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 17,983 votes, while Chief Uchenna Nnaji of All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 14,575 to emerge third and fourth positions, respectively.

Iwe said: “Dr Peter Mbah of PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is duly returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the controversies surrounding the results from Nkanu East and Nsukka council areas were earlier put to rest after the review of the voting by a Review Panel at INEC headquarters in Abuja.

The returning officer said that the Review Panel upheld the electoral processes that produced the result of the Nsukka council area but had to adjust the votes of the Nkanu East council area. (NAN)