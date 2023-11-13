Monday, November 13, 2023
HomeReports & CommentaryProjectINEC declares PDP winner of Bayelsa governorship election
Project

INEC declares PDP winner of Bayelsa governorship election

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
21

By Shedrack Frank

Gov. Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, has been declared winner of the Nov. 11  election.

Prof. Kuta Farouk, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, who is the Returning Officer of the election, announced the result on Monday in Yenagoa.

Details of the result showed that Diri polled 175,196 votes to defeat his stiffest challenger, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 110,108 votes.Further details showed that Diri won in six local governments while Sylva won two. (NAN)

Previous article
CSOs task NASS on transparency in public finance management
Next article
Osun Assembly screens, confirms Adeleke’s nominees for statutory boards
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.