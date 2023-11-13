INEC declares PDP winner of Bayelsa governorship election

By Shedrack Frank

Gov. Douye Diri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, has been declared winner of the Nov. 11 election.

Prof. Kuta Farouk, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, who is the Returning Officer of the election, announced the result on Monday in Yenagoa.

Details of the result showed that Diri polled 175,196 votes to defeat his stiffest challenger, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 110,108 votes.Further details showed that Diri won in six local governments while Sylva won two. (NAN)

